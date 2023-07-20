Skip to Content
UPDATE: Hayden Fire burns 1,500 acres

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hayden Fire burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has burned an estimated 1,500 acres, according to fire officials.

The fire was detected Wednesday in the upper reaches of Hayden Creek. They say the fire is burning in the Carol, Wade, and Paradise Creek drainages.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Firefighters experienced extreme fire behavior with crowning, long-range spotting, and group torching on Wednesday. They are using air tankers and helicopters to fight the fire.

Crews will construct a dozer line and scout out the fire for areas to engage the fire directly. In addition, crews will identify values at risk in the fire’s vicinity working down the Hayden Creek drainage towards Highway 28.

A Type II Incident Management Team will be meeting with Forest officials today.

