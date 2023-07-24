Wind gusts challenge fire lines at Hayden Fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hayden Fire has burned an estimated 7076 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The fire started on July 19 and is burning 18 miles west of Leadore. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Fire managers reported Sunday "gusting outflow winds moving out in front of storm cells in the fire area challenged containment lines. Significant fire activity and fire growth occurred to the north and east. By 1 pm it was necessary for fire resources to back out for their safety. Monday, fire personnel will be continuing to strengthen the firelines to the north, and implementing alternative plans to the east."

386 personnel have been assigned to the fire as of Monday morning.

An Air Resource Advisor joined the team Monday morning and prepared the following report.

Fire Activity Outlook

Monday, mild temperatures and lingering humidity will foster afternoon storm development producing gusty erratic winds at the fire. Increased fire activity is expected along the drainages of Mogg, May, and Mill Mountains. Short crown runs and group torching is expected creating a visible smoke column over Lemhi and Leadore. Monday night, as a dry cold front moves through the area, overnight winds will remain elevated as drier air moves into the area overnight.

They say a community meeting is scheduled in Leadore for Tuesday evening in Leadore. The time and place have not been disclosed yet.

Tuesday, strong westerly winds and low humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions continuing into Wednesday.



Smoke Outlook

Visible smoke column development started early Monday and will continue throughout the afternoon into the evening hours.

The smoke plume will be visible from North Fork, Carmen, and Salmon, as well as along both sides of the Lehmi Mountains, including the Pahsimeroi and Lehmi Valleys. With increasing fire activity and winds aloft, the smoke plume will be visible from I-15 and as far east as Billings, MT. The highest overnight smoke impacts will be along low-lying areas to the immediate north and east of the fire. Smoke will settle from Lemhi northward to Salmon and North Fork. Tuesday, overnight smoke in these valleys will lessen due to increased winds and mixing. However, with increasing fire activity over the next two days, overnight smoke impacts will continue in these corridors each night.