Fire size remains the same for Bench Lake Fire

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire officials said the size of the Bench Lake Fire near Redfish Lake in central Idaho remained the same size Wednesday at 2,595 and is now 34 percent contained.

Fire managers said that despite being optimistic about increased containment, they acknowledge there is still significant work ahead. They said isolated smoke columns and tree torching are expected in the coming weeks. Crews will continue camping near the west side of the fire to secure the fireline, remove hazardous trees, and use natural barriers to improve containment around the Bench Lakes.

Progress is being made with heavy equipment on Decker Flats Road to clear dense vegetation. Fuels reduction around the Sawtooth National Forest Stanley Ranger Station is nearly complete.

They reported aviation assets remain a vital support to on-the-ground resources. From July 12 to 21, aircraft have transported 213 passengers, hauled nearly 167,000 pounds of cargo, dropped 1.5 million gallons of water, and flown 255 hours.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello, Idaho, has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanley Basin and Bench Lake Fire area. Weather conditions have been crucial in decision-making since the fire began, and crews are now preparing for scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening. Incident meteorologists anticipate lightning and sustained winds of around 20 mph, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph near thunderstorms, which could challenge the fireline.