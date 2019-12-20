LaBelle Lake Ice Palace prepares for Saturday’s season-opening

Idaho Falls

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The LaBelle Lake Ice Palace is getting ready for their third season-opening this weekend, it is made out of one hundred percent ice structures.

Opening weekend is December 21st and 23rd. Visitors will be able to enjoy fire shows, horse-drawn sleigh rides, characters like Elsa and Olaf, hot cocoa, and more.

The attraction will also give opening weekend visitors a $5 coupon to use during the month of January to experience the new changes that are coming soon.

