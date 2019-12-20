Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
00:00
By
Updated
today at 6:57 pm
Published 6:59 pm

LaBelle Lake Ice Palace prepares for Saturday’s season-opening

LaBelle Lake Ice Palace
LaBelle Lake Ice Palace
LaBelle Lake Ice Palace

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The LaBelle Lake Ice Palace is getting ready for their third season-opening this weekend, it is made out of one hundred percent ice structures.

Opening weekend is December 21st and 23rd. Visitors will be able to enjoy fire shows, horse-drawn sleigh rides, characters like Elsa and Olaf, hot cocoa, and more.

The attraction will also give opening weekend visitors a $5 coupon to use during the month of January to experience the new changes that are coming soon.

For more information about tickets and hours, click here.

Idaho / KIFI Top Story / Local News / News / Top Stories
Jilliana Colin

Jilliana Colina

Jilliana is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply