Help for the homeless shelter declines after the holiday season

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "One of the things that we hear a lot actually in Idaho Falls is 'I didn't even know there was a homeless shelter,' 'Why do we need a homeless shelter here?'" said Idaho Falls Rescue Mission's executive director, Tyler Perkins.

Perkins says a homeless shelter is not only needed, but our current ones need to grow.

"25 beds at our men's shelter, and 14 beds and three family rooms that are women's shelter, and we're full," Perkins said.

Growth that can only come from the community's help.

"We operate only because of our donors who support us financially and because of our volunteers who support us with time and talent," Perkins said.

Perkins said donations and volunteers spike up during the holiday season, but that the non-profit experiences a 'dry spell' soon after, "besides our donors that we have a relationship with, our backbone donors, there's no giving."

Giving is good and grateful are those who receive, but Perkins says reaching out and finding out what the mission truly needs most during that period of time has a greater impact.

"Broken families and broken people need help and need resources after Christmas too," Perkins said.

They may need your time, treasure or talent, but one thing is certain, they need you.

"This is a vital piece of our community, especially with the growth of our area. If you take this away, there are going to be literally hundreds and hundreds of people in camps, sleeping outside," Perkins said.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission provides each guest with case management, a bed, food, clothing, financial classes and other resources to help them make positive changes.

"We have rules, and we have morals, and you can't just come if you just want to sit around. We want you to come in, and we want you to get somewhere better. We want to help you overcome whatever barriers are stopping you from getting back on your own," Perkins said.

Many homeless are able to come out with a brighter future because of the support.

For more information on how you can donate, volunteer or help the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, click here.