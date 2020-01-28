Idaho Falls discusses new regulations for E-Scooters

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Electric scooters can be seen around many cities in the United States, including Rexburg and Idaho Falls.

While many cities regulate the use of electric scooters and bikes, Idaho Falls currently does not. The Idaho Falls City Council has been discussing whether or not the city needs an ordinance to regulate them.

“We know there's interest, we know that a lot of communities have dealt with this, some have not passed ordinances and then regretted it later, some have passed it, and had to modify it. So we've tried to look around and take the best of all those worlds and I think the ordinance that's been drafted is a combination of, you know a lot of things we've seen nationwide,” said Idaho Falls community development services director, Brad Cramer.

In a city council meeting Monday, members discussed what a possible ordinance should focus on and what it should leave out.

“Questions are about like speed limits on pathways, and should they be on the sidewalks or should it be limited to the streets, and if they're on the sidewalks how fast can they go before it's a safety issue or a nuisance. Then, just from a community standpoint we don't want to be left holding the bag to be responsible to clean them up,” Cramer said.

Cramer says Idaho Falls has always worked towards having a pedestrian-friendly environment and that they want to make sure the electric scooters or bikes don’t interfere with that.

With the snowy weather, the scooters have been put away for the season but will most likely return. When they do, Idaho Falls hopes to have decided whether or not an ordinance will be in place.

The city is planning to consider the possible ordinance in a city council meeting on Feb. 13.