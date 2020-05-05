Water service repair on Broadway Wednesday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a water service line in the 1200 block of West Broadway, just east of the I-15 interchange near KJ’s Convenience store, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone.

Officials say to expect traffic delays and use alternate routes.

Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to the evening commute.

Water service may be interrupted by some local businesses during the repair. If required, impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.