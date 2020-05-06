Student’s help design school pride themed police vehicles

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is debuting a new school pride themed patrol vehicle.

Eagle Rock Middle School School Resource Officer Chris Reed now gets to ride in style with a design that incorporates elements taken from three student's design ideas.

Brianna Lora, an 8th grader, designed the eagle that is shown above the rear fender on each side ofthe ve hicle.

Sadie Rhodes, an 8th grader, designed the eagle that is shown on the hood of the vehicle.

Ainsley Ostler, also an 8th grader, submitted the slogan “Protecting Education” that appears at the base of the rear window. This slogan will appear on all the SRO vehicles.

The 2020 Dodge Durango has all the traditional makings of a police vehicle – lights, sirens, and “POLICE” in large letters on both sides.

It also features renditions of the Eagle Rock Middle School mascot and is done in the school colors.

The final version of the vehicle was designed to be immediately recognizable as an Idaho Falls Police vehicle and is consistent in many ways with the existing patrol cars, while also including the elements designed by the Eagle Rock students.

Officer Reed, Chief Johnson and other department leadership surprised each of the students at their residences Tuesday to show them the vehicle and thank them for sharing their creativity and artistic talents with the department.

The IFPD EagleRock SRO vehicle is the first of four school pride themed vehicles that will eventually be seen around the city.

The remaining vehicles will each utilize the same design format, swapping the eagles for tigers, grizzlies, and wolverines to match the school’s mascot. The vehicles will also feature each school’s school colors.

The vehicle assigned to the Idaho Falls High School SRO is scheduled to be striped and completed next week. It will feature Idaho Falls Highschool’s official logos and mascot.

The vehicles assigned to the Taylorview Middle School and Skyline High School IFPD School Resource Officers are expected to follow later on as those officers are scheduled for replacements vehicles, likely in the fall.