Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Friday AM
EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of the Snake River Plain and Magic Valley for Friday morning. (5/8/2020)
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY:
Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake River Plain-
Including the cities of Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM,
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony
- WHAT…Freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
- WHERE…The Upper Snake River Plain and Arco Desert.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.
- IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect
tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible
bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained,
or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler
systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect
them from freezing.
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM MDT FRIDAY:
Shoshone/Lava Beds-Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-
Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
Heyburn, and Oakley
- WHAT…Temperatures between 34 and 36 degrees will result in
frost formation.
- WHERE…The Eastern Magic Valley and Lower Snake River Plain.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM MDT Friday.
- IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
