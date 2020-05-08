Bridge repairs to close the New Sweden Road and Payne Road I-15 overpasses beginning Monday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Transportation Department will temporarily close the New Sweden Road and Payne Road Interstate 15 overpasses while work is being done to make bridge repairs.

The New Sweden Road bridge will be under construction starting on Monday, May 11 through May 18.

The Payne Rd overpass bridge will begin construction May 18 through May 21.

ITD will be doing concrete patch work on the bridge decks along with sealing and other repairs under the bridges.

"This work is being done to repair the existing conditions of the bridges," says ITD Project Manager Derek Noyes, "ITD will continue to rehabilitate and preserve the concrete on the bridge deck to extend the lifespan of the bridges."

There will be traffic control setup which will include intermittent lane reductions on I-15 along with temporary bridge closures during construction.