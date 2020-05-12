Flyover scheduled for Friday to honor medical workers, first responders and essential workers

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho National Guard is teaming up with the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters to perform a flyover over 11 Idaho cities Friday.

Two 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two F-15Es will honor Idaho's medical workers, first responders and all essential workers.

The flight path was selected to say thank you to a large number of the essential workers that have kept Idaho running during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can view the flight path below.

Officials ask you to view the flyover from your home or worksite and do not travel to see the flyover. They also ask social distancing be practiced at all times.