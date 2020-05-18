Idaho Falls Arts Council announces reopenings

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Arts Council has announced the limited reopening and reopening plans of the Carr Gallery at the Willard Arts Center and the ARTitorium on Broadway.

The Willard Arts Center and Carr Gallery will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, May 18 with limited staff in the office.

The Colonial Theater will open when Governor Little allows Stage 4 of the Rebound Idaho plan to be executed.

IFAC staff will continue to work from home and answer calls and emails, with in-office hours limited to 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at this time.

ARTitorium on Broadway will reopen with restrictions relevant to the Governor’s phased rebound guidelines beginning Monday, May 18, 2020. The opening will follow the outlined schedule barring any changes to Governor Little’s economic recovery plan.

Monday, May 18 — ARTitorium will be open by appointment only for families up to 10 people. Appointments are available Tuesday-Friday between 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Admission will not be granted to anyone without an appointment during this initial phase. While we will limit admission to 10 people or less during each window, patrons will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines with anyone outside your household. Masks are encouraged but not required.

As of Monday, June 1, art classes will be offered again at ARTitorium with limited class sizes and social distancing. The schedule and registration details can be viewed online at www.artitoriumonbroadway.org/art-classes.

As of Monday, June 15, ARTitorium hopes to be back to regular opening hours and activities. Admission will be somewhat limited to allow for adequate social distancing.

“We have missed having ARTitorium filled with children having fun here and creating whatever they dream up in their imaginations,” said Georgina Goodlander, Idaho Falls Arts Council Visual Arts Director and Director of ARTitorium on Broadway. “ARTitorium might look a little bit different for a while, but we are excited to be able to open our doors again.”