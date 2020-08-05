Read this before visiting the Bonneville County Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle Offices

Idaho Falls

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Driver’s License Division of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Bonneville County Motor Vehicle Registration offices located inside the Bonneville County Annex at 254 E. St. continue to be open to the public for services.

Due to limited spacing inside the Bonneville County Annex, the process, unfortunately, requires some to wait outside in order to maintain proper social distancing on the inside.

So, here are a few things to consider before visiting the Bonneville County Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle Offices that just might save you a trip there in the first place:

Many transactions for Driver’s License and Vehicle Registrations can be completed online. Before you take a trip, look at the Idaho Transportation Department Website and click on the “DMV” tab. There you will find a variety of online services and information about registering a vehicle, boat, ATV, license plates, titles, driver’s licenses and CDL’s along with the “Star Tool” that takes you through everything you need to get the Star Card – Idaho’s REAL ID. It’s easy to use and can either eliminate the need for a trip to our offices or prepare you to take care of your transaction in only one stop. The Concealed Weapon Permit and Sex Offender Registry Offices are located inside the Driver’s License Office with a separate waiting area. Patrons wishing to apply for a Concealed Weapon Permit or take care of Sex Offender Registry issues are welcome to proceed directly to that area. Officials only ask that you respect social distancing and the limited space available for those transactions. Requirements and information about obtaining a Concealed Weapon Permit can be found at www.bonnevillesheriff.com along with links to receive alerts about Registered Sex Offenders in your area. Help slow the spread of the COVID-19 during your visit to the Bonneville County Annex by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask where appropriate (within 6ft. of others), using sanitizer and washing your hands frequently. Officials ask you do not visit the offices if you have any kind of sickness or symptoms that could affect the health of other patrons or our employees. The latest information and resource links about COVID-19 conditions and best practices can be found on the Bonneville County website and the Eastern Idaho Public Health Website.

"Bonneville County Sheriff Paul J. Wilde and Bonneville County Assessor Blake Mueller wish to thank our community for their patience and willingness to work together and adapt to current conditions. We feel it’s important to the safety and well being of our community and we will continue to adjust and provide the services our community needs from the Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle Registration offices as best we can."