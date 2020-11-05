Red Cross stresses need for blood donations through the holidays
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood during the holiday season.
Blood donations typically hit a slump through the holidays, and this year they are already down due to the pandemic.
Eric Horton, the donor services executive for Idaho and Montana, says the demand for blood is not slowing.
"Hospital demand does not drop in November or December," Horton Says, "It actually increases a bit."
Horton also says many venues and businesses that typically host blood drives have canceled during the pandemic. He says new procedures are in place to ensure drives and donations are safe.
Anyone interested in donating blood, can schedule an appointment to do so at redcrossblood.org. Information on hosting blood drives is also available on the website.
You can also schedule donations and find more information by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:
Bannock
Pocatello
11/18/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall
11/25/2020: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pocatello Blood Donation Center, 4155 Yellowstone Avenue, Pine Ridge Mall
Bonneville
Ammon
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Golds Gym, 2363 Eagle Dr.
Idaho Falls
11/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th St.
11/25/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Blood Donation Center, 1165 E 17th St.
Fremont
Ashton
11/24/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 925 Main St.
Island Park
11/30/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ambulance Station, Library Rd.
Lemhi
Salmon
11/17/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Salmon LDS Church, 400 South Daisy
11/18/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Salmon High School, 415 Warpath St.
Madison
Rexburg
11/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Rexburg Idaho Henry's Fork Stake, 1508 W 3000 N
Teton
Driggs
11/17/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Driggs Idaho LDS Stake, 221 N 1st E
