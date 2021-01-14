Idaho Falls Family Happy Hour brings free shows every week

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The city of Idaho Falls wants to distract you and your family from all of the craziness of the pandemic.

Every Saturday night for the next six weeks there will be a new video released on Facebook.

The one hour shows will feature comedians, cooking classes, speakers and more.

Shows will be hosted by Brad Barlow and Jeremy Taylor.

The free shows are produced to help prevent isolation, improve mental health and bring joy to families.

"This is something that is going to be put together every single week, just for Idaho Falls," Barlow said.

"And what I feel is that everybody is feeling the same thing. Whether we want to admit it or not, I think most people are admitting it, the pitch you are reaching in terms of 'hey I'm frustrated, I'm going nuts.' or my family is going nuts because we can't go and do anything," Taylor said.

You can watch the Idaho Falls Family Happy Hour live every Saturday at 5:30 p.m. or you can catch it anytime after that on their Facebook page.

This week's performers are Spence Roper and Steve Soelberg.

You can see the schedule on their Facebook page.