IFPD officers sign on with U.S. Marshal Service

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two Idaho Falls Police Officers have been sworn in as Special Deputy U.S. Marshals. The duty lasts two years and gives the officers ability to exercise U.S. Marshal authorities, like crossing jurisdictional lines, while working with the fugitive task force.



Officers Corey Sato and Jose Abreo will help the federal agency apprehend violent criminals, sex offenders, and “Most Wanted” fugitives in our area and around the country.



The U.S. Marshal’s Service has about 3,500 full-time Deputy U.S. Marshals across the country. The service works with state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the most violent fugitives.

“[When] the Marshalls get involved these are cases where someone’s already done a lot of work on the case and a judge has agreed the evidence is there,” said Deputy US Marshal Ryan Weishaar. “They know the crime. They’re not trying to figure out who did it, they’re trying to figure out where this guy is. Our specialty is finding people. When we adopt a case, it’s still IPFD’s case. They’re just giving us the green light to chase them.”



Through the Marshals GIF Taskforce, IFPD will benefit from the resources and nationwide network of the US Marshals service, increasing the likelihood of apprehending people who have committed violent crimes or sex crimes in our community who then flee the area. In addition, the Marshals will benefit from having local partners who can assist with the apprehension of fugitives who may attempt to hide in Idaho Falls and the surrounding area.