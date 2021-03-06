3 dogs safe after pulled from Snake River

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Three dogs are safe after they were pulled from the icy Snake River Saturday.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., dispatch received reports of three dogs that had gone into the Snake River near the intersection of W. Elva Street and Riverside Drive, just north of the LDS Temple in Idaho Falls.

The reporting person told dispatch the dogs were struggling to get out of the icy water.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Animal Services and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded, and Animal Services immediately retrieved one of the dogs that was close to the shore. Unfortunately, the other two dogs swam farther out in the river.

When firefighters arrived, two dogs were hanging on to the ice edge with just their heads above the water. One of IFFD’s Captains, who is trained in swift water rescue, donned his water rescue gear and was able to safely retrieve both dogs.

Animal Services is working on returning the dogs safely to their owners.

“We are very pleased that this story ended well and that a bystander did not go into the river after the dogs," IFFD public information officer Kerry Hammon said. "Oftentimes, we are dispatched to save not only an animal, but also a person. The best thing you can do in a situation like this is call 9-1-1 immediately to get our teams dispatched.”