IF council members to discuss Northgate/1st Street area-wide planning study

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The future of Idaho Fall's City Center may take a critical turn Thursday night.

Council members plan to discuss the findings of the Northgate/1st Street area-wide planning study.

It covers the area including Northgate Mile, 1st Street, downtown and south downtown.

The city received a $600,000 Brownfield Grant from the EPA in 2019.

Brownfield land is any previously developed site not currently in use but maybe potentially contaminated.

The money funded research into environmental assessments, land use planning and market analysis for future uses of impacted properties.

Council members are set to meet at 7:30 p.m.

