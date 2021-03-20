Bonneville County Concealed Weapons Permit, Sex Offender Registry offices closed March 24

Idaho Falls

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Concealed Weapons Permit and Sex Offender Registry services, located inside the Driver’s License Division of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, will be closed on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, for system upgrades and training.

This will not affect operations or appointments for Driver’s License transactions. They will be operating as usual.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone for their patience during this upgrade that will help staff better serve patrons.