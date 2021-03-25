Senior center providing meals for 60+

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A key resource for our senior community may be operating under the radar.

The Idaho Falls Senior Center hasn't been totally shut down since March, and as part of their service, they have been working with Meals on Wheels to feed homebound seniors.

The pandemic put the brakes on those wheels though, but if you are 60 years or older and need food, you can pick some up at the center on West 21st street.

"I'm sure there's a lot of seniors out there that are on such a limited income, and they don't want to cook, and this way they can come and get a meal and it's 1/3 of the recommended daily route so it's nutritious it's hot, and they don't have to cook," Idaho Falls Senior Center Executive Director Valisa Say said.

Those who have recently eaten lunch at the center are already registered.

If you haven't dined there recently, you will need to be registered the first time you call to reserve your meal. To do so, the number is 208-522-4357