1st Street construction resumes April 5

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Knife River will begin installing a new waterline and reconstructing 1st Street between Yellowstone Avenue and the 1st Street/Lomax Street junction on Monday.

Multiple lane closures and traffic configurations are expected to complete the work, so you are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

The waterline project is a continuation of the 2019 project from the 1st Street/Lomax Street junction eastward to the Idaho Canal. The project entails replacing the waterline, reconstructing the roadway to eliminate excessive crowning and extend its useful life, making storm drain improvements, replacing the island at the junction and upgrading street lighting.

The multiple lane closures and traffic configurations include, but are not limited to:

The eastbound lane of 1 st Street, between Yellowstone Avenue and S. Holmes Avenue is anticipated to remain open for the entire duration of the project.

Street, between Yellowstone Avenue and S. Holmes Avenue is anticipated to remain open for the entire duration of the project. Initially, the westbound lane of 1 st Street, between S. Holmes Avenue and Yellowstone Avenue will be closed

Street, between S. Holmes Avenue and Yellowstone Avenue will be closed After the westbound lane of 1st Street, between S. Holmes Avenue and Yellowstone Avenue is able to reopen, the westbound lane from the 1st Street/Lomax junction to S. Holmes Avenue will be closed as work progresses

Some activities are expected to temporarily block business and residential property access due to the nature of the work.

The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of August 2021, barring unforeseen issues.