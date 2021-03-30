D91 holds special Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Board of Trustees has scheduled a special meeting for 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, where they are expected to announce the new superintendent for Idaho Falls School District 91.

The board held a “Meet and Greet” for its two finalists for superintendent.



Dr. Eric Pingree is currently Superintendent of Walker Hackensak Akely Independent School District in Walker, Minnesota. His educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in History and Social Science, a bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education, a master’s degree in Education Administration and a Secondary Principal Administrative Certificate, and a doctoral degree in Education Administration Superintendent.



Dr. James Shank is the current superintendent of Cassia County Schools in Burley, Idaho. He has a bachelor’s degree in Special Education, a master’s degree in Educational Leadership, and a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership.