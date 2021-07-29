Crews respond to car submerged in Snake River

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Police Department are near the Wastewater Treatment Plant at Glen Koester Lane and Pederson Street for a water rescue.

The car that is submerged in the Snake River was reported stolen around 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

It is not known yet if there is an individual inside the vehicle.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is released.