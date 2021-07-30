Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
Deputies and firefighters to play ball for charity

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County deputies and Idaho Falls firefighters will go head to head during the annual Guns vs. Hoses softball game Friday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Melaleuca Field. It is open to the public with a suggested donation at the door.

All proceeds go to Make A Wish in East Idaho. 

It’s put on by the BCSO Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 and the Local IFFA Firefighters Association.

Two years ago, the game raised more than $18,000.

