DEQ issues air pollution forecast and caution for east Idaho

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality is currently in the unhealthy category and is forecast to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups with periods of unhealthy. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effects & should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion & stay indoors. Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion & limit time outdoors.

There is a voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).