2021 Summer Drive-In Movie Series raised $40,000

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announced its 2021 Summer Drive-In Movie Series held at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In raised more than $40,000 to help families with sick or injured children at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC).

“We are about supporting families – helping them during their difficult days at the hospital and keeping them close,” commented Lori Priest, RMHC of Idaho community engagement director for Eastern Idaho. “The drive-in provides an opportunity for families to get out, be safe and have fun together while supporting the families we serve. It has been a great way to raise awareness that the Family Room is here when families with sick kids at EIRMC need a home away from home, It is also an opportunity to raise funding to provide services to these families at no cost. We are very grateful for our sponsors and the support from the Eastern Idaho community to raise over $40,000 to support local families.”

RMHC of Idaho operates three programs across Idaho including the Ronald McDonald House in Boise, Happy Wheels Hospitality Carts in Boise and Twin Falls, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls. The Family Room is located inside EIRMC and first opened its doors in September of 2019. Since opening, the Family Room has supported more than 700 families and had more than 4,100 visits.