Water line repairs on E 17th Street Monday night

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Motorists should expect traffic delays Monday night as the City of Idaho Falls Water Division repairs two water lines located at E 17th Street.

The work will begin at 11 p.m.

The leaks are on the 1400 block of E 17th Street and immediately west of the intersection of E 17th Street and S Woodruff Avenue. During construction, there will be lane reductions on E 17th Street for both east- and west-bound traffic. Traffic on S Woodruff Avenue will also be impacted through its intersection with E 17th Street.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Construction is anticipated to be complete prior to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31 for the morning commute.

Water service will only be interrupted to local businesses during the repairs. If required, other impacted businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews near the work zone.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we repair the water lines as quickly as possible,” states David Richards, Water Superintendent.