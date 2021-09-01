Soft opening set for Idaho Falls splash pad

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The first splash pad in Idaho Falls is set for a soft opening to test the equipment and give residents a sneak peak of the new facility.

The splash pad, which is operated by patrons pushing buttons to activate the water features, will be operational and open to the public beginning Thursday, September 2. The splash pad will remain open and operational for the next few weeks as Parks & Recreation staff fine tune operations. The splash pad will remain open until the weather turns colder and the system has to be shut off to be weatherized for the winter.

The soft opening of the new water amenity at Reinhart Park will allow residents to try out the new equipment over the next several weeks as Parks & Recreation staff begin tests and prepare operating procedures for the newly installed equipment in preparation for the official opening of the water attraction next spring.

“We are so excited to unveil this fun, new amenity to our residents,” said PJ Holm, Director of the Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation Department. “This has been a learning experience for us as we’ve worked with the contractor to get this installed. We know people are excited to get to use this, so we thought it would be fun to do a preview and let people use it for a few days here at the end of the season as kind of sneak peek for all the fun they can expect when it opens officially next spring.”

In addition to the splash pad, the city also installed new restroom facilities as well as a new parking lot to accommodate guests at the park. The old swimming pool at Reinhart Park was closed in 2014 due to irreparable conditions with the concrete, and the old, dilapidated restroom facilities that adjoined the pool were removed at that time as well.

The new splash pad was approved by the Idaho Falls City Council in August of 2020. The city approved $300,000 for the construction of the new splash park, as well as an additional $200,000 for new restrooms and the addition of a parking lot for residents.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening of the facility will happen at the beginning of the summer season in 2022.