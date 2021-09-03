1st Street closure begins next week

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Intermountain Gas will be conducting work on the gas main along 1st Street next week requiring a road closure on 1st Street between Freeman and Ronglyn.

The work is scheduled to begin next Tuesday morning and will run through Friday, Sept. 10.

Westbound traffic is currently closed for construction through this area.

Eastbound traffic will need to turn south on Freeman to John Adams Parkway and then east on John Adams Parkway.

Traffic will then go north on Ronglyn and back to 1st Street in order to travel east.