Public invited to share input on ways to improve US 26 and 25th East in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) invites members of the public to attend a meeting for the US 26 and 25th East project in Idaho Falls.

The meeting will be held in open house format on Thursday, Sept. 23. Individuals are welcome to stop by at any time from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bonneville High School Commons Area - 3165 E Iona Rd. in Idaho Falls.

ITD has been analyzing needed improvements to the intersection of US-26 (Yellowstone Highway) and 25th East (Hitt Road) in Bonneville County. The goals are to enhance safety and mobility while accommodating current and projected traffic growth. In addition to this intersection, analysis included:

• 25th East (Hitt Road) and E Iona Road

• US 26 (Yellowstone Highway) and E Iona Road

• Potential impacts to traffic at other nearby intersections

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to view displays and give input on potential alternatives. Members of the project team will also be on hand to answer questions about the project.



For those who can’t make the meeting in person, meeting displays will be posted on the project website https://itdprojects.org/projects/us-26-25th-east on Friday, Sept. 24.

The comment period will remain open until October 8, 2021.