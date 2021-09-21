Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
Published 5:27 PM

INL to require COVID-19 vaccination

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Laboratory has announced all of its staff members and many of its subcontractors have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 19.

INL Director John Wagner says its in accordance with the federal executive order.

He released this statement that reads, "This decision reflects our core value of safety. It reflects our desire to protect vulnerable populations. As a leader in the state of Idaho and a national laboratory that changes the world through great science, it reflects our willingness to use the best scientific data  available to protect our staff and achieve our missions."

Coronavirus Coverage / Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories / Videos
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content