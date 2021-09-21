INL to require COVID-19 vaccination

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Laboratory has announced all of its staff members and many of its subcontractors have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 19.

INL Director John Wagner says its in accordance with the federal executive order.

He released this statement that reads, "This decision reflects our core value of safety. It reflects our desire to protect vulnerable populations. As a leader in the state of Idaho and a national laboratory that changes the world through great science, it reflects our willingness to use the best scientific data available to protect our staff and achieve our missions."