Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
By
today at 6:05 PM
Published 6:27 PM

Student hit by car

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 16-year-old foreign exchange student is recovering after being hit by a car.

It happened Thursday evening at Ammon Road and Iona Road in front of Rocky Mountain Middle School in Bonneville County.

The student was being treated in an ambulance at one point; however, it's unclear if they were actually taken to a hospital.

We are told the injuries are minor.

It has also not been confirmed if any citation will be given to the driver according to investigating deputies. 

Idaho / Local News / News / Top Stories / Videos
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content