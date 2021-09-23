Student hit by car

Idaho Falls

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 16-year-old foreign exchange student is recovering after being hit by a car.

It happened Thursday evening at Ammon Road and Iona Road in front of Rocky Mountain Middle School in Bonneville County.

The student was being treated in an ambulance at one point; however, it's unclear if they were actually taken to a hospital.

We are told the injuries are minor.

It has also not been confirmed if any citation will be given to the driver according to investigating deputies.