Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Drivers License Division now taking appointments

Idaho Falls

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Drivers License Division of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office now has the ability to schedule appointments for most drivers license transactions.

The appointments are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and cover the following types of transactions:

Obtaining the STAR CARD

Drivers License Renewals

Duplicate Drivers Licenses

Obtaining or Renewing an Idaho ID Card

Drivers Permits

Updating DOT and Drivers Record Information

Drivers License Division deputies will still be handling walk-in transactions during normal business hours - Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - as well as any type of testing required for various licensing. See testing times on their website. Implementing this appointment system for certain Drivers License transactions will assist Bonneville County residents in making a time certain appointment for what they need and hopefully help lessen the overall wait time in the lobby.

To make an appointment, go online to www.bonnevillesheriff.com and click on the “Drivers License” link. There you will find a link and a scannable QR Code to the Appointment Scheduler as well as information about what transactions can be accomplished by appointment, frequently asked questions, testing hour, and more.

Don’t forget, many Drivers License transactions can be done online on the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) website www.itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/. It’s highly recommended you visit the ITD website to make sure you have all of the information you need for your transaction prior to coming to the Drivers License Office, especially if you are getting the STAR CARD. Using the STAR CARD Tool on the ITD website can guide you through what is needed prior to visiting the Drivers License Office and lessen the risk of having to retrieve necessary documentation and start the process over.

Appointment scheduling is only for the above listed transactions and for one person at a time.