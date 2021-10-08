Community shows support for woman burned rescuing her dog from Yellowstone hot spring

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have an update on a 20-year-old woman from Washington who was badly burned in Yellowstone National Park.

Laiha Slayton is in a medically induced coma at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Her sister Kami says more than 90% of her body is badly burned from her shoulders down to her feet.

Kami has set up this GoFundMe to help raise money for the medical expenses and her parents stay here in Idaho.

In just two days, they've raised more than $40,000.

Laiha and her father were visiting Yellowstone National Park when their dog ran into the Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River.

Laiha went in to save it.

Her father was able to get her out and was also burned.

The dog was taken to the vet but did not survive.

