Missing 11-year-old found safe

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Update: Idaho Falls Police said Wednesday night that Sophia was safely located.

Previous story:

The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for missing 11-year-old Sophia Pangburn who did not return home as expected after school today.

Sophia is described as a caucasian female, 4' 10" - 5' tall, with short light brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the area near Orlin Drive and 12th Street wearing a pink hoodie, jean shorts with black/white tie-dye leggings, and bright white shoes with rainbows on them.

Anyone with information about Sophia's current whereabouts or who has seen her since 4 p.m. is asked to please call dispatch immediately at (208)529-1200.