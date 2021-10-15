Rib & Chop House coming to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Remodeling work is underway in a space along Memorial Drive in Idaho Falls next to Smokin Fins for a new restaurant that already has locations across Montana and Wyoming.

Rib & Chop House will be owned and operated by Finally Restaurant Group out of Bozeman, Montana founded in 2001, confirmed to us from CEO Yarmon Goldman.

They say they take pride in bringing their restaurants to exceptional small towns. They say they expect work to be completed around March of 2022.