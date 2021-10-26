Skip to Content
Idaho Falls
Check your storm drains

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Rain came down in buckets Monday night. 

Large puddles were building up on streets in area neighborhoods, but as leaves fall into the gutters, you need to keep an eye out for them clumping together.

That can make it hard for water to flow properly and drain from the street. 

Officials say this can lead to hydroplaning, and the larger the puddle the larger the risk.

If you see large puddles on the road, you can call the Idaho Falls Wastewater Division at (208)-612-8108.

