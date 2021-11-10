Money raised from car sales goes toward Down Syndrome families

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Some of those who bought a car last month from Tadd Jenkins Auto Group helped support local families with down syndrome children.

As part of down syndrome awareness month in October, the car dealership donated 50 dollars of every car sold to Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect.

$12,150 was raised from the car sales. Tadd Jenkins presented the check to the organization Tuesday night.

The organization's president Rochelle Larsen says many family will be blessed because of the generous donation.

To learn more about the organization, you can visit their website HERE.