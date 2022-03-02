Temple View Elementary achieves Level 1 HRS Certification

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls School District 91 announced Temple View Elementary School as the first D91 school to receive Level 1 certification in Marzano’s High Reliability Schools.

Adopting the High Reliability Schools (HRS) framework and its relentless focus on student learning is part of the district’s efforts to increase student achievement.

“We are very proud of Temple View Elementary School and its work to achieve HRS Level 1 certification,” D91 Supt. Dr. Jim Shank said. “I know this will be the first of many such announcements as we create high reliability schools dedicated to ensuring ALL students learn the content and skills they need for success.”

The HRS framework was created by Marzano Resources to help transform schools into organizations that take proactive steps to ensure student success. Based on 50 years of research, the framework includesfive l evels, along with leading and lagging indicators, that educators learn so they can assess, monitor and confirm the effectiveness of their schools. The five levels are: 1) Safe, Supportive & Collaborative Culture, 2) Effective Teaching in Every Classroom, 3) Guaranteed & Viable Curriculum, 4) Standards-Referenced Reporting and 5) Competency-based Education.

Some of the unique initiatives that helped Temple View create a Safe, Supportive & Collaborative Culture and earn HRS Level 1 include:

One of the state’s first STEM certified schools

Project Based Learning Parent Nights each trimester that allow students to share what they have learned

Community partnerships, including a special collaboration with Happyville Farms that provides students with an outdoor, hands-on learning lab.

An all-day kindergarten program, in its third year, has successfully closed learning gaps.

Full integration of students with unique learning needs alongside their peers

"I am honored to be a part of this dedicated learning community focused on achievement and authentic experiences that enrich all learners," Temple View Principal Sarah Childers said. "Our parents, teachers, and staff are committed to ensuring Temple View students are challenged to meet the rigorous standards and goals that will prepare them for the future. I am so excited to continue this educational journey together."

Schools must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the HRS framework. Certification is determined by Marzano Resources analysts.

“As you move through the levels, it represents a complete transformation in how schools are run,” CEO Robert Marzano said.