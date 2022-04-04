Construction begins on upgrades to Ravsten Stadium

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Construction is well underway as crews came to Ravsten Stadium Monday to begin work on the desired upgrades to field and track in downtown Idaho Falls.

"We're really excited that work has started on our upgrades and improvements to rest in the stadium," D91 director of communications Margaret Wimborne said. "The project is going to involve pulling up the field, replacing it with turf, and then also putting in it and a new track and some some other amenities down on the field."

Those amenities include plans for some track and field events to take place. Those events being triple and long jump, pole vault, discuss and shot put are going to be worked into the stadium. The drainage system for the stadium will also receive some needed attention.

Wimborne is optimistic of the stadiums future as the new amenities get worked in.

"The improvements are going to bring our facility up to par with facilities and neighboring school districts and really make it the place to play sports," Wimborne said.

Currently, only the bleachers to the stadium will have public access but Wimborne says the public is still welcome to use them for their enjoyment.

"Ravsten Stadium is really a community asset," Wimborne said. "We have a lot of people of all ages who use the track and run laps and walk dogs and do family activities as well. But unfortunately, because of the work underway, the track will be off limits it'll be closed. It's really a safety issue so workers can get in there and do the work they need to."

She says the district is aware of that public love for Ravsten and hopes they too will enjoy the upgrades.

"We know that there's a lot of excitement around this," she said. "Ravsten Stadium is such a special place, so many families have come here to to watch sporting events. And we're really excited to make these upgrades so that it will be available for for generations to come."

Wimborne says the project will take most of the summer, but the hope is it should be done in time for the first kickoff of fall football season.