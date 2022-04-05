EICAP partners with the IFRM to ensure Haven Shelter’s future

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP) announced it is partnering with the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission (IFRM) to ensure the Haven Shelter will continue to serve the homeless population.

The contribution of the Haven Motel by J. Robb and Rose Brady to provide temporary shelter for homeless families will continue in the future, along with all of the generous contributions given by so many in our community.

"We are so grateful for all of the support the community has shown over the past thirty years as the Haven Shelter has served the homeless population," Brenda Jackson said. "We are excited to be partnering with the IFRM and their expertise in operating shelters for the homeless."

The transition of operations will pass from EICAP to IFRM on May 3, 2022.