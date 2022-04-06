Idaho Falls Regional Airport expects sharp increase in summer travelers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is serving more passengers than ever before.

TSA Director Andrew Coose tells us the first regular summer travel season since the pandemic may be a little rough for everyone.

“We have vastly overshot any records for the number of passengers already, and now we're expecting even more," Coose said. "I think it's going to be a bit of a shift mentally, emotionally, all of that for our people.”

The airport also expects to serve an influx of passengers from Jackson while their airport is under renovations for 11 weeks.

TSA directors assure us they are prepared for any possible headwinds coming their way.

"We needed some additional equipment for baggage which has already been shipped here and we have onsite. So we're ready to go with that. We will supply additional personnel probably from some of our other airports that can support Idaho Falls to make sure that we have enough people to screen effectively all the passengers," Coose said.

For passengers, airport officials say travelers should also plan ahead so they don't get left behind.

“Arrive at the airport 2 hours early," Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. "Get your parking place. Get through TSA, get through security plenty in time so you don't stuck and the plane doesn't leave without you.”

TSA officials remind travelers that face coverings are required everywhere in the nation's transportation system, including airports.