Eastern Idaho Public Health names new director

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Eastern Idaho Public (EIPH) Board of Health (BOH) has chosen a new director to lead the agency.

James Corbett will succeed outgoing Director Geri Rackow, who is leaving the agency to assume a position at the Idaho National Laboratory. Rackow’s last day at EIPH will be Friday, April 8.

“Director Rackow always gave 100% effort in her work," EIPH Board of Health Chair and Bonneville County Commissioner Bryon Reed said. "She consistently provided detailed and factual information to assist the Board of Health during difficult decisions. She was willing to share her personal thoughts and then accept and support the decision made by the Board. Our health district has been well served and is a healthier district due to the leadership of Geri Rackow."

Rackow said she will miss being involved with public health but is confident in Corbett's abilities.

“Our EIPH team is comprised of amazing individuals who are dedicated to serving and educating the public. It has been my honor and privilege to lead this team over the past nine years. Seeing the positive difference EIPH has made in the lives of those we serve has brought me joy and satisfaction in my role as EIPH Director," Rackow said. "I have also valued the opportunity to collaborate with community partners and stakeholders. While I will miss my involvement with public health, I am confident that the EIPH team will continue their great work under the leadership of EIPH’s new director, James Corbett.”

Corbett has been with EIPH since 2011 serving in several roles, including the Immunization Coordinator, the Statewide Healthcare Innovation Plan (SHIP) Manager, and most recently, the Community Health Division Administrator.

“While COVID-19 has given public health a higher profile, we are excited to continue to be a trusted resource in the community and to inform and educate the public of all the other great programs and services public health offers including early childhood intervention programs, like WIC (Women, Infants, Children) and PAT (Parents as Teachers); environmental stewardship, which allows greater confidence in our food establishments and drinking water;

clinical services, to prevent diseases and detect and treat conditions early; and health education, which helps citizens make informed decisions to improve their quality of life,” Corbett said. “I feel fortunate for the opportunity to lead EIPH into the future and look forward to continued collaboration will all parties interested in achieving the mission of public health.”