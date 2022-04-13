Winner of charity raffle side-by-side donates his prize to youth camp

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The winner of the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission's charity raffle has donated his winnings to a neighboring youth camp.

Erik Fowler purchased winning ticket #33 to the 2021 CFMOTO ZForce 800 Trail at the Rescue Mission's "walk in the cold" event Saturday, April 2.

Fowler said it was his intention to donate the UTV to Redcliff Bible camp in Pinedale, Wyo.

On April 7, he met with Tyler Perkins of the Idaho Falls Rescue mission and Dean Loftus of the Redcliff Bible camp to pick up the UTV from Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycles, who donated the vehicle.

Loftus intends to use the UTV to help transport staff, families and gear to and from various activities.

Organizers for "the walk in the cold" said the event was a huge success.

The event was the mission's first-annual 5K to raise funds and awareness for the local homeless community.

Leaders of the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission expressed their gratitude to their sponsors and all those who came to attend.