INL announces partnership with CEI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho National Lab directors met with College of Eastern Idaho officials Wednesday morning on the Idaho Falls campus.

Battelle Energy Alliance, which manages INL, announced they will donate $1 million to support the partnership and help plan a new Future Tech Building.

The building will host a new program aimed at preparing students specifically for potential jobs at the nuclear lab and the energy industry.

"This effort is so important to our community and our region," INL Director John Wagner said. "Together, CEI and INL will give eastern Idahoans an opportunity to receive the training they need. Not just to make a living, but to help us change the world."

School directors believe the collaboration will lead to more growth in east Idaho.

"Our hope is that many of these students will choose to remain in eastern Idaho and work at INL or other industry partners throughout thier career," CEI President Rick Aman said.

Directors at CEI say the new building will be fully funded by June 2022.

Construction should complete in around two years.