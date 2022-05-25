Trustee Mickelsen tenders resignation from CEI Board of Trustees after election

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees announced the resignation of Trustee Stephanie Mickelsen at the regular meeting held Tuesday. Trustee Mickelsen tendered her resignation following her victory in the primary election for Legislative District 32. The resignation is effective on June 28, 2022, the date of the next CEI Board of Trustees meeting.

Chairman Park Price noted Trustee Mickelsen has served the College faithfully throughout her five years of service as a Trustee. Her devotion to the mission of CEI and active participation on the board has been valuable. Her perspective as to the employment needs of a large, integrated agricultural operation have been valuable as CEI seeks to meet the needs of employers throughout its service area. Trustee Mickelsen stated she is “so grateful and humbled that I had this opportunity to be a Trustee and I just want to say thank you.”

According to Idaho law, the Board of Trustees is to fill the vacancy as a result of Mickelsen’s resignation. Chairman Price announced the Board of Trustees will seek applications to fill the vacancy beginning Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and ending at the close of business on Monday June 6, 2022. Applicants must live in Zone 1 in order to apply for the position. Applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to Amanda Logan, Executive Liaison to the Board of Trustees of CEI, 1600 S. 25th East, or to amanda.logan@cei.edu. Applications will be considered, and the top candidates will be interviewed the week of June 13. The Board’s selection of the new trustee will be made at its regular meeting on June 28, 2022. The newly appointed trustee will serve until the next trustee election, which is in November 2022.