Police search for runaway 16-year-old

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old.

Korbyn Domning was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7.

Parents discovered information Korbyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work.

Information provided to deputies indicates Korbyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday morning with an estranged boyfriend from the Washington.

Law enforcement in Washington have since contacted the boyfriend and have been unable to locate Korbyn with him.

Korbyn is 16-years-old with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen driving her 1999 Maroon Jeep Cherokee with Idaho License Plate 8BS434U.

Anyone who has seen Korbyn or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200.

Tips and information can also be sent to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.IFCrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.