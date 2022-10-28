Idaho Falls Regional Airport launches new arts program

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will highlight live performances, permanent art displays and community art contests with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.

The program will also demonstrate the unique recreational opportunities found in the Greater Idaho Falls region for travelers passing through the airport. Projects already underway include creating a permanent art collection that will be displayed throughout the terminal and a future student art contest.

“The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is often the first impression of the great region we have to offer to travelers,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “Through our already established and vibrant local arts community, we hope to showcase all we have as a community and enhance traveler’s experiences.”

The airport welcomes artists from all corners of East Idaho to participate in the new program. Future projects of the program include winter performances to bring holiday cheer, the formation of an area designated for art galleries, as well as leading new community art contests.

“The possibilities for the IDA Arts Program are endless,” IDA Business Development Manager Emily FitzPatrick Harris said. “We look forward to watching the program blossom as the community shares their talents with us.”