CEI continues to grow with 8% increase for fall 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) saw an 8% increase in credit student enrollment over fall 2021. 2,324 credit students are enrolled for fall 2022 compared to 2,152 for fall 2021.

Overall 2022 fiscal year, college-wide enrollment was 21,248 (fall 2021 through summer 2022). This total is comprised of students taking classes for credit (3,225) as well as classes for certifications and upgraded work skills through Workforce Training (17,494) and College & Career Readiness (529).

Bucking national trends of enrollment decline, CEI has continued to grow even through the COVID-19 pandemic. The college has enrolled more students every year since becoming a community college in 2017, with a total credit student headcount increase of 187.27% in the past five years (809 credit students/fall 2017 to 2324 credit students/fall 2022).

“As President of CEI, I am very excited with the growth CEI has experienced in the five years we have been a community college," CEI President Rick Aman said. "We are proud to serve our community through our dedication to open enrollment, affordability, and excellent skills-based training.”

The college has a 97% CTE positive placement rate for its Career and Technical Education graduates.