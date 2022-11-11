2022 Festival of Trees returns to the Elk’s Lodge Nov. 14-18

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The 56th Edition of an Idaho Falls tradition kicks off on Monday, Nov. 14 with a VIP Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting, at the Elk’s Lodge 640 E. Elva St.

The Festival of Trees will then open to the public starting at noon, and this year’s theme is Winter Wonderland.

Along with the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, mantelpieces and door displays, many favorites will be back including entertainment by local groups, craft booths and the famous Festival Cafe & Bakery. Everyone is invited to attend and even encouraged to purchase the fully decorated trees donated by local individuals, groups and companies.

All the proceeds benefit persons with disabilities in the greater Idaho Falls area through Development Workshop Inc. (DWI).

The entrance fee is as follows:

Age Price 0-3 Years Old Free 4-17 Years Old $3.00 18-59 Years Old $5.00 60+ Years old $3.00(Free on Thursday November 17th) Family Pass $25.00 Individuals with a disability $1.00(Caregiver is free)

The festival runs until Friday, Nov. 18. Hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Volunteers are welcomed and needed. For more information on volunteering and attending, refer to the website or the Facebook Page.